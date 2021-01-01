For the People Town Hall

Dallas County Democrats and Texas Democratic Lawyers Association present For the People Town Hall, Wednesday, July 21, 7pm.

Texas Democratic lawmakers are in D.C. fighting for our democracy. They’ve met with Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic U.S. senators, and are raising the alarm about the immoral voter suppression Gov. Abbott is forcing (to ensure his own re-election).

Meet online with members of our Dallas County Delegation, including lawmakers Rep. Rafael Anchía, Rep. Rhetta Bowers, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Rep. Jessica González, Rep. Julie Johnson, Sen. Nathan Johnson, Rep. Terry Meza, Rep. Victoria Neave, Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, Rep. Toni Rose, Rep. Carl Sherman and Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa.

Plus, you don’t have to be an elected official to protect the right to vote. The TDLA’s Adam Yost will talk about Dallas County’s Voter Protection Initiative. We are looking for lawyers and anyone else who wants to make sure that no one is unfairly prevented from voting. You can sign up on our website.

Register here. Zoom link will be emailed to you upon registration.

